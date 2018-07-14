Ethnic Armenian blogger alarms about danger threatening his life after Azerbaijan visit

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Belarussian blogger of Armenian origin Vladislav Mosesov, who visited Azerbaijan recently with a Belarussian passport, alarms that his life is under danger, Armenpress reports, the blogger said in a video message.

The blogger said that on July 13 Azerbaijan declared him wanted, however, he has already left Belarus.

“Yesterday Azerbaijan declared me wanted. I have already left my country, but I cannot say yet where I am going for security reasons. I ask all those countries which consider me as their associate to take actions in connection with my situation. All those followers, who cannot help with anything, please share this video. My life is now under danger. I am followed at any moment, believe me, I know what I am saying. If I do not get in touch after three days, it will mean that something bad happened to me”, the blogger said.

The blogger clarified his visit to Azerbaijan, noting that he visited the country with peace, for tourism.

He said the threats include allegations that a certain country has paid him to intentionally defame Azerbaijan, and that his video made in the country contains provocations.

“I visited Azerbaijan with peace, like I visit any other country. I mentioned in my video that the purpose was to show people like they are. I showed people who gave me shelter, food, helped me to navigate, however everyone somehow saw something negative in it,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the aggression and hostility towards tourists which he saw in Azerbaijan he hadn’t seen anywhere else, and naturally he gave a response.

