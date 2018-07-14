Political scientist says PM’s visit to Brussels is a promising start of foreign policy quality change

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Ruben Mehrabyan positively assesses Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels, reports Armenpress.

“The PM’s visit to Brussels was a very important launch of the relations that still need to be built. A change in quality of foreign policy is taking place and will take place in Armenia. In this sense the visit was very important. The start of that qualitative change was put in a very promising way by this visit”, he said.

According to him, the Armenia-EU ties have a great potential.

The political scientist also highly appreciated the PM’s participation in the NATO summit and meetings with different officials.

He attached importance to the PM’s statement according to which Armenia expects serious relations with the EU.

