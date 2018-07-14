Speaker of Parliament of Armenia addresses congratulatory message on National Day of France

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on July 14 addressed a congratulatory message on the National Day of France, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“Today, on July 14, our friendly France celebrates its National Day. It has long been a holiday of not only one state, but also it has turned into a day containing new meaning for multiple nations. The July 14 of 1789 played a key role for the development of public, cultural, political and state mind of the humanity.

The great French revolution and its universal human values outlined the path France has passed and pawed a way for many peoples of the world.

It also left a unique trace in almost all aspects of the culture of the Armenian people who stood for freedom. And generations have grown up with the strong power of art, and the result of their fight was the restoration of independent statehood.

The Armenian political mind has always maintained its affection to the ideas declared by the great French revolution. The best evidence of this is the fact that this year in autumn Armenia will host the 17th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie and will chair this leading organization for two years”, the Speaker said in the message, congratulating the French people on their National Day, wishing happiness, sustainable development and new achievements.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan