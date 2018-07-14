Railway control point to be constructed in Armenia’s Ayrum town to enable economic entities to save time

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Service for Food Safety will have an Ayrum-Jiliza railway control point before early 2019 with a phytosanitary laboratory, reports Armenpress.

Head of the inspection agency for food safety Georgi Avetisyan visited Moscow last week where he signed an agreement with the Russian government on construction and equipment of the phytosanitary laboratory of the Ayrum-Jiliza railway control point.

The phytosanitary laboratory will not only check the organic food of trains, but also that of trucks passing through Bagratashen border checkpoint.

“Here any vegetable product imported to Armenia will be checked. In case of necessity, sterilizations will be conducted so that harmful organisms will no longer enter Armenia. This is going to be our priority task”, he said.

He assured that the control point with its laboratory will be constructed within a very short period of time.

Representative of the State Service for Food Safety Arman Gevorgyan said there will be an equipped laboratory where border control will be carried out. “We have already launched the training of specialists as a result of which we will have prepared specialists and a ready point that will carry out the activities”, Gevorgyan said.

He stated that currently all laboratories are stationed in Yerevan, and the economic entities need at least one day for passing through all these procedures, but in case of the laboratory in Ayrum (town in Armenia) the examinations will be carried out very quickly and in a high quality.

