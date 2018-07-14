SRC Chairman, Russian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the SRC told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues of bilateral interest were discussed. The officials, in particular, highly valued the legal framework base in the tax and customs fields over the past years. In addition to the bilateral cooperation, they also positively assessed the tax and customs cooperation in different international platforms.

The sides agreed to continue the cooperation on improving the investment environment and increasing the trade turnover volumes between the two countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan