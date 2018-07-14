LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-18
LONDON, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2057.00, copper price stood at $6192.00, lead price stood at $2159.00, nickel price stood at $14175.00, tin price stood at $19475.00, zinc price stood at $2574.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:20 European Stocks - 13-07-18
- 11:14 Israeli PM responds to letter of Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
- 11:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-18
- 11:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-07-18
- 11:10 Oil Prices - 13-07-18
- 10:50 Armenian President congratulates French counterpart on country’s National Day
- 07.13-21:30 Nahapet Gevorgyan leaves Republican party and RPA faction of Parliament
- 07.13-21:04 Trade barriers regulation for EAEU states launched
- 07.13-20:36 ‘Our meeting in Brussels became great opportunity to continue good tradition of political dialogue’ – Armenia’s PM to France’s Macron
- 07.13-20:31 PM Pashinyan visits French Embassy to congratulate on national day of France
- 07.13-20:27 Democratic Armenia expects much more serious attitude – PM clarifies part of his briefing held in Brussels
- 07.13-19:59 Armenia’s deputy PM, Russia’s minister of transport discuss issues relating to Upper Lars checkpoint
- 07.13-19:55 Secretary of State of Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin touches upon Armenian Genocide in his remarks dedicated to World War I
- 07.13-19:28 Minister Grigoryan introduces new chairwoman of Water Committee to staff
- 07.13-19:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-18
- 07.13-19:25 Asian Stocks - 13-07-18
- 07.13-18:34 Economy should not be the captive of tax legislation – SRC Chairman
- 07.13-18:16 American-Armenian director to shoot a film in Armenia about Genocide
- 07.13-18:09 Cooperation with Iran intensifies: Minister Rostomyan holds meeting with Ambassador Seyed Kazem Sadjadi
- 07.13-18:03 Artsakh foreign ministry positively assesses Brussels meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs
- 07.13-17:42 Armenia can have leading positions in field of radioisotope production and molecular diagnostics – Yuri Oganessian
- 07.13-17:16 Electoral Code Reforms Commission launches discussions with political parties, observer NGOs
- 07.13-17:09 Cancellation of special cover dedicated to renowned physicist Yuri Oganessian held in Yerevan
- 07.13-16:54 Armenian parliamentary delegation participates in session dedicated to 550th anniversary of establishment of Polish parliament
- 07.13-16:28 Tax chief vows to step down in case of incomplete implementation of duties
- 07.13-16:24 Government proposes Parliament to jointly find the best solution on Electoral Code
- 07.13-15:52 Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments meets interested foreign investors
- 07.13-15:51 Armenian PM attaches importance to development of commercial ties with Belgium
- 07.13-15:48 Armenian president departs to Moscow for 2018 FIFA World Cup final
- 07.13-15:17 Zaruhi Postanjyan runs for Mayor of Yerevan
- 07.13-15:13 Raffi Hovhannisyan’s Heritage party ready to run for parliament, Yerevan city council
- 07.13-15:10 Foreign ministry slams local newspaper for fake news about Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic
- 07.13-15:06 Electoral commission to publish addresses of most accessible polling stations for people with disabilities
- 07.13-14:41 Armenia, Russia send large amounts of aid to Syria from Yerevan
- 07.13-14:07 Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian town
15:06, 07.10.2018
Viewed 10749 times Armenia goes green by launching crackdown on single-use plastic
19:58, 07.09.2018
Viewed 3986 times Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
14:57, 07.09.2018
Viewed 2638 times Ethnic Armenian blogger goes unnoticed by Azerbaijani “intelligence” agencies, travels to Ganja and visits antebellum home of parents
16:25, 07.07.2018
Viewed 2322 times BREAKING: Serzh Sargsyan’s diplomat brother Lyova Sargsyan declared wanted in suspicion of white-collar crime
12:24, 07.09.2018
Viewed 2275 times Armenia's deputy PM inks $30,5 million investment agreements in US, Canada visit