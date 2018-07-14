Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 July

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-18


LONDON, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2057.00, copper price stood at $6192.00, lead price stood at $2159.00, nickel price stood at $14175.00, tin price stood at $19475.00, zinc price stood at $2574.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




