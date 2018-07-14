Armenian President congratulates French counterpart on country’s National Day

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to French President Emmanuel Macron on the National Day of France, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. President,

I warmly congratulate you and address my best wishes to you and the good people of France on the country’s National Day.

The centuries-old friendship between Armenia and France, the unique relations between our states today, the existing high level political dialogue and mutual trust serve as a firm base for further development and deepening of the Armenian-French mutual partnership.

I am full of hope that we will contribute with joint efforts to the expansion of the Armenian-French bilateral agenda and discovery of new cooperation opportunities.

Armenia attaches great importance to the efforts of France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict for the benefit of peace and stability in our region.

Once again congratulating you on France’s National Day, I wish you energy and success, and progress and welfare to the good people of France”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan