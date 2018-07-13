Nahapet Gevorgyan leaves Republican party and RPA faction of Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Nahapet Gevorgyan has left the Republican faction of the Parliament and the Republican Party of Armenia, Ruben Tadevosyan – chairman of the RPA organization commission, told Armenpress.

Earlier lawmakers Arman Sahakyan, Artur Gevorgyan, Samvel Alexanyan, Shirak Torosyan, Artak Sargsyan, Felix Tsolakyan, Ashot Arsenyan and others left the RPA faction.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan