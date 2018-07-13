Trade barriers regulation for EAEU states launched

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The deputy prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed more sensitive issues in the EAEU market, relating to mutual trade, and adopted decisions over some of them, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told Armenpress.

One of the aforementioned issues related to the absence of reciprocal acceptance of electronic signature between the EAEU states which causes some difficulties. The EEC Council tasked the Board to approve the list of actions before September 1 that will consider the reciprocal acceptance of electronic signatures.

The EAEU states are also concerned over the ban on acceptance of goods which were produced for the public procurement of member states. In order to solve this issue, the EEC Council tasked the representatives of the Union’s member states to present their proposals on acceptance of goods to the Commission before August 1.

During the session other issues were also discussed.