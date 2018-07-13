Democratic Armenia expects much more serious attitude – PM clarifies part of his briefing held in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented clarification over a part of his briefing held at the Brussels airport on July 12, reports Armenpress.

“The thing was this: during the meeting with one of the EU partners, I was bewildered that after the revolution the EU doesn’t increase its support volumes provided to Armenia. An EU official reacted, stating “Why do you say so, we have increased [the support] by 10 million Euros”. I have stated that we have already generated 42 million Euros by several criminal cases, and if we touch one of our famous corrupt officials, money of that amount will get out of his pockets. What I’m saying is that democratic Armenia expects much more serious attitude”, the PM said on Facebook.

