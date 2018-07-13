Secretary of State of Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin touches upon Armenian Genocide in his remarks dedicated to World War I

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin touched upon the Armenian Genocide during his remarks at the events dedicated to the end of the First World War, reports Armenpress.

“That world conflict made possible what till now fills us with fear: launch of massacres the victim of which was the Armenian population (whom only the Holy See came to help at that time), to the degree that it created a necessity to create a new word, not existing in the dictionary before, a “genocide”, which, unfortunately, is part of the current vocabulary today”, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said.

One of the reporters of the Italian Il Messaggero newspaper accredited in Vatican released a comment on the remarks of Pietro Parolin, with the following title: “Cardinal Parolin berates denialists: The 1915 Armenian Genocide is a historical fact”.

If 103 years later the Turkish government insistently denies the historical fact of the Armenian Genocide, Vatican’s State Secretary Pietro Parolin, without hesitation, condemns the Ottoman government for the Armenian minority annihilation program.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan