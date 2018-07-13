Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-18

YEREVAN, 13 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 481.17 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.30 drams to 559.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.73 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.51 drams to 631.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 97.96 drams to 19274.04 drams. Silver price down by 1.33 drams to 245.04 drams. Platinum price down by 8.62 drams to 12963.84 drams.