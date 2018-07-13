Minister Grigoryan introduces new chairwoman of Water Committee to staff

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Artur Grigoryan introduced new chairwoman of the Water Committee Inessa Gabayan to the staff, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Grigoryan said he expects from the Committee consistent work on solving the priority issues of the field, in particular, to keep in spotlight several directions outlined by the government.

The minister said there are a lot of works to be done in the field, and a team is being formed in the Committee that will be able to solve the water economy issues led by the new head.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan