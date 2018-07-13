American-Armenian director to shoot a film in Armenia about Genocide

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian film director Robert Deranian plans to shoot a movie in Armenia about the 1915 Armenian Genocide. He plans to include both foreign and Armenian actors in the film.

“I am trying to present the Armenian Genocide from historical-documentary side. The film will be based on a memoir. I will bring with me the creative and shooting crew to Armenia, but I also want to involve Armenian actors in the movie”, he told Armenpress.

The film director said they will create a picture of a village where the actions taking place will show what had happened in 1915. “I want for the broad circle of people to know about this historical reality”, he said.

Commenting on his participation in the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival this year, Robert Deranian said he is participating in the festival for the first time, but he has visited Armenia for many times.

“The film “Taboo” that I have submitted in the Armenian section of the festival, is very similar to the history of Romeo and Juliet. The topic is dedicated to Armenia and Turkey. I have tried to present the 1915 events from two perspectives, and their impact on today’s generation”, he said.

He informed that the fact of the Armenian Genocide is not denied in this story: the task is the following: to tell about it so that others can perceive it. “I think fair and free-thinker Turks will eventually accept that reality”, the movie director said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan