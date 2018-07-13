Cooperation with Iran intensifies: Minister Rostomyan holds meeting with Ambassador Seyed Kazem Sadjadi

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of emergency situations Hrachya Rostomyan on July 13 received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister said over the course of years the relations of Armenia with Iran have further intensified, and this in its turn will greatly affect the strengthening and development of cooperation in the emergency situations field.

The Iranian Ambassador congratulated the minister on appointment and expressed hope that the cooperation with the ministry will further strengthen, and joint programs will be implemented in the near future. The Ambassador invited the minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the meeting the cooperation circle of the respective agencies of the two countries in the field of emergency situations were discussed. An agreement was reached to prepare an Armenian-Iranian memorandum of cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan