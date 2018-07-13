Artsakh foreign ministry positively assesses Brussels meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s foreign ministry positively assesses the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers held in Brussels, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

“We commend the introductory meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held on July 11 in Brussels. The meeting is important in terms of maintaining the continuity of consultations and creating the necessary conditions for the resumption of the full-fledged negotiation process”, stated in the comment made by Artsakh foreign ministry press secretary Ani Sargsyan.

The meeting of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov was held in Brussels on July 11. The meeting was also attended by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

On July 12 the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a statement based on the meeting results.

