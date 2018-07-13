Armenia can have leading positions in field of radioisotope production and molecular diagnostics – Yuri Oganessian

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Renowned ethnic Armenian physicist, doctor in physics and mathematics, professor, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Oganessian says Armenia can be leading in the field of radioisotope production and molecular diagnostics.

“Isotopes are necessary for diagnostics. The Armenian people need it very much. It’s quite a long time we are working with many people so that the Radioisotope Generation and Molecular Diagnostics Center works in Armenia and the people pass to that diagnostics. The Center is new for us, but it’s not something new for the developed countries. There are 50 such centers in the world. We don’t want to stay behind. We are convinced that our people are not less than others, and we can be a leader”, the renowned scientist said in response to ARMENPRESS question.

He said what people are going to work with in this center differs from the remaining ones. It can help both to examine and treat. The Armenian physicists wait that in addition to treatment it can offer something new.

Commenting on the fact of receiving Armenia’s citizenship, Yuri Oganessian said it doesn’t matter where the person lives. According to him, many people who live abroad can bring more benefit.

