Electoral Code Reforms Commission launches discussions with political parties, observer NGOs

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Electoral Code Reforms Commission, which functions under the Prime Minister, is organizing meetings to discuss the regulations of several sectors of the Electoral Code with the civil society.

Karpis Pashoyan, spokesperson of First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, a meeting with NGOs who conducted observer missions will take place July 16, 11:00.

A meeting with political parties will take place at 14:00 on the same day.

The meetings will take place in the Government Seat in Yerevan, and organizations willing to participate can apply for registration at [email protected] or 00374 55 468737.

