Cancellation of special cover dedicated to renowned physicist Yuri Oganessian held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Special covers dedicated to renowned ethnic Armenian physicist, doctor in physics and matehmatics, professor, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Oganessian are the minimum expression of respect of Armenians towards him, reports Armenpress.

The cancellation of ceremony of special covers was held on July 13 at the HayPost CJSC with the participation of the renowned scientist.

The Special cover depicts the 118th new chemical element of Mendeleev’s periodic table, discovered by Yuri Oganessian in 2006 and named “oganesson” (Og) after the great Armenian scientist in 2016.

The stamp dedicated to the theme “Yuri Oganessian” issued by HayPost CJSC in 2017 is attached on the Special cover.

“This is really a great honor for me. This picture can be found not only in the post, but also in newspapers, the Academy, abroad – USA, France. It has been distributed”, Yuri Oganessian said.

The cancellation ceremony has been conducted by Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan, HayPost CJSC Trust Manager Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan and renowned physicist Yuri Oganessian.

Minister Ashot Hakobyan said it’s a great honor for each nation to have a chance to be proud of a personality like Yuri Oganessian. “The cancellation of today’s postage stamp is the minimum expression of our respect towards him. By this we are trying to praise a person who made a great discovery”, the minister said.

The Special cover represents a unique philatelic product - a thematic cover, which is cancelled with a Special postmark.

The Special cover has been designed with a print run of 500 pcs. The author of the Special cover’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

