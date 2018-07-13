Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Armenian parliamentary delegation participates in session dedicated to 550th anniversary of establishment of Polish parliament


YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, also including MPs Edmon Marukyan and Vahan Harutyunyan, on July 13 participated in the official session dedicated to the 550th anniversary of establishment of the parliament of Poland, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Marshal of Poland's Sejm (lower house of parliament) Marek Kuchciński delivered remarks at the session.

The event was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan.

