Government proposes Parliament to jointly find the best solution on Electoral Code

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The government is not trying to force its position on the Electoral Code to other political forces, Ararat Mirzoyan – first deputy prime minister of Armenia, chairman of the Electoral Code reforms commission, said during the session of the parliamentary working group formed over the Electoral Code, reports Armenpress.

“In the ideal option, yes, there should be one draft. The government doesn’t have its position yet, but in case of having, it will not try to force it to the remaining political forces, we must jointly find the best solution which will benefit all”, the first deputy PM said.

He stated that they are preparing for the snap parliamentary elections and understand that ideal solutions require years. “I’m personally an advocate of the ranked voting system, I have been elected by that system, but there are Armenian realities and self-centered perceptions of numerous people. It is possible to come to an agreement on all details, it’s possible not to reach an agreement at all, and also it’s probable that we will reach an agreement by 80%”, Mirzoyan said.

ARF representative Spartak Seyranyan asked to clarify how many drafts will be submitted to the Parliament. Ararat Mirzoyan said in response that in the ideal version one draft should be submitted to the Parliament.

Tsarukyan faction MP Sergey Bagratyan said it will be effective to work on the same agenda.

The first deputy PM said if they are guided by a public interest, they will have a draft in September which will be submitted for discussion, and then will be sent to the Venice Commission from which proposals will be received.

Former justice minister, RPA representative Davit Harutyunyan said the first deputy PM has presented the most important messages. “The fact that they support the joint work, support to have one draft, is already welcomed. Of course, no one can rule out whether consensus will be reached or not, but we all are full of hope, and our work before this hints us that we can reach a consensus”, he said and thanked the first deputy PM for the decision.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan