Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments meets interested foreign investors

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan held a number of meetings today with foreign businessmen who are interested in making investments and launching businesses in Armenia, the ministry said.

The minister namely met with executives of the Egyptian EL SEWEDY METERS, ZPA Smart Energy and STRABAG.

Minasyan’s deputies and officials of the ministry and Business Armenia were also in attendance.

The minister briefed the business executives on the Armenian government’s investment policy, talked about the opportunities and advantages of establishing industries in Armenia and accessing the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, and the public sector-private sector partnership.

Issues related to the energy sector, road construction and housing, improvement of infrastructure and application of new technologies in businesses were discussed.

An agreement was reached to coordinate further work through Business Armenia and the ministry.

