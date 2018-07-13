Armenian PM attaches importance to development of commercial ties with Belgium

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. As part of the working visit to Belgium, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a luncheon with the local Armenian businessmen who are engaged in the diamond industry and other sectors. The president of the Armenian-Belgian Chamber of Commerce was also in attendance, the government’s press office said.

Pashinyan briefed the businessmen on the Armenian government’s priorities in the economic sector, touched upon the combat against corruption and overall the actions aimed at improvement of the business environment which the government plans to launch soon, as well as the opportunities of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the continuous development of the Armenian-Belgian business relations and emphasized that the Armenian government is interested in the growth of trade turnover volumes between the two countries, implementation of joint investment projects and is willing to take steps to contribute to the expansion of Belgian capital’s involvement in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan