Raffi Hovhannisyan’s Heritage party ready to run for parliament, Yerevan city council

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENRESS. The Heritage party is ready to support the current government and will actively participate in the upcoming processes, leader of the party Raffi Hovhannisyan told a press conference today.

“I suggested them [Civil Contract party] a single list. If it works out it will be welcomed, if not Heritage will go on its own or with other forces,” Hovhannisyan said.

He expressed hope that with new elections the people will for the first time in 25 years have their reliable and accountable government.

Asked about the party’s participation in the Yerevan city elections, Hovhannisyan said they will discuss the matter next week.

“Heritage, like everyone else, has had its ups and downs. If Heritage decides to take part within an alliance or individually, it will definitely be represented in the legislative body,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan