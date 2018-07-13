Foreign ministry slams local newspaper for fake news about Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The media reports alleging illegal actions committed by Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic H.E. Tigran Seiranian are false, Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said on Facebook.

“NSS [National Security Service] colleagues have assured that the article by “Zhamanak” newspaper is fake and naturally has nothing to do with reality. I believe it is clear where the tail of this fake [news] comes from,” Balayan said without providing any further details.

Earlier the Armenian newspaper alleged that the Ambassador was “for many years engaged in acquiring real estate for illicitly enriched officials of Armenia in the Czech Republic and Austria”.

Balayan had earlier touched upon these rumors again during a July 2 press conference.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan