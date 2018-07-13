Electoral commission to publish addresses of most accessible polling stations for people with disabilities

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia will publish the addresses of polling stations in Yerevan which are the most accessible stations for people with disabilities, Transparency International legal advisor Heriknaz Tigranyan said during a discussion about the Electoral Code and the rights of people with disabilities.

“The problems at polling stations for people with disabilities isn’t a new thing and they exist also in our reality and the code. This Electoral Code has a clause whereby the Electoral Commission must define additional opportunities for voters who have difficulties,” Tigranyan said.

Tigranyan said the problem is in terms of to what extent these additional opportunities create accessibility from the perspective of the polling station or voting.

A decision was made that the Central Electoral Commission will publish the addresses of those polling stations which are the most accessible ones. Police will also provide assistance in this issue.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan