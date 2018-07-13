Armenia, Russia send large amounts of aid to Syria from Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. 94 tons of humanitarian aid (food) is being sent to Syria from Armenia at the joint efforts of the ministries of emergency situations of Armenia and Russia, the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center and the Armenian Red Cross Society.

Colonel Pavel Gyozalyan, head of the Armenian side of the Humanitarian Response Center, and Colonel Artak Ghazaryan, the emergency situations ministry’s official representative to Russia, are personally escorting the aid, which will be delivered to Latakia.

The Syrian Red Crescent – the national partner of the Armenian Red Cross Society, will receive and distribute the aid in Syria to the population affected by the ongoing crisis.

30 tons of the total aid will be distributed in Aleppo through the leadership of the Armenian Diocese of Beroea.

The aid will be delivered to Syria on a Russian ministry of emergency situations aircraft, an IL 76. The aircraft will make three flights from Yerevan July 11-13, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan