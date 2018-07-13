Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Armenian president visits French embassy to congratulate Bastille Day


YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. On the eve of Bastille Day, the national day of France, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian visited the French Embassy in Yerevan today, Sarkissian’s office said.

The Armenian president congratulated and offered best wishes to Ambassador Jonathan Lacote, the embassy staff and the good people of France on the holiday.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




