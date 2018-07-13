‘NK conflict must be settled peacefully’ – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to Euronews

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled only through a peaceful way, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Euronews in an interview.

“Unfortunately from first days of becoming Armenian Prime minister I see that Azerbaijan is increasing its aggressiveness towards Armenia. I think that now we see the situation changing because this aggressive policy is not only against Armenia, I think it's also against democracy because now Armenia is a really democratic country. And I think that Azerbaijan has a fear that its own people will be inspired from the Armenian processes to initiate in Azerbaijan democratic changes.

It would be very useful if NATO will send strong message to Azerbaijan that any attempt to solve (the) Nagorno Karabakh conflict using force will meet strong reaction from the international community,” Pashinyan said when asked whether NATO can help over the NK issue.

Asked about the Armenian government’s plans with NATO, Pashinyan said that Armenia is a partner country for the organization.

“We are participating in two NATO missions - one in Kosovo, another in Afghanistan. This gives us (the) opportunity to participate in providing the international security. But we are member of the Organization of Collective Security treaty [CSTO] and we see in general Armenia in this organisation and this security system,” he said.

Asked if Armenia is going to stay an ally of Russia or will it move closer to NATO away from Moscow, the Armenian PM said that Armenia will remain an ally for Russia.

"We will stay a close ally of Russia and we hope to develop our relations with Russia - but with NATO and Western countries and European Unions and United States as well. So we aren’t going to make a U-turn in our foreign policy,” he said.

Euronews also asked Pashinyan about the high-profile corruption cases in Armenia. “What happens if all corrupt officials would be in prison?” – Euronews asked Pashinyan.

"For us it's very important to fight against corruption but it's very important to do it strongly in the framework of law with protection of human rights. I was a political prisoner in Armenia, and it would be big humiliation for me if in Armenia we would have new political prisoners."

"We have managed to make big economic changes. We have established level playing field for all the economy players. We hope to make (the) Armenian economy more attractive for foreign investments. We will make stronger Armenian democracy with help of our international partners or without help of our international partners,” the Armenian PM said, speaking about the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan