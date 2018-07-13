Armenian government raises salaries of 10,000 medical personnel

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The government is raising the salaries of nearly 10,000 doctors and medics of state-owned polyclinics and outpatient clinics by 15% from August 1, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

He said that the raise will be covered by savings of budget means, over 700 million drams.

The minister said that raising the salaries must be a continous process, and they are constantly working in this direction.

He also said that the ministry will develop mechanisms for the salaries to be based on individual results.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan