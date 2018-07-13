Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

More than 100 Americans ill from parasite possibly linked to McDonald's salads


YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Illinois and Iowa health departments in the United States are investigating outbreaks of a parasite that causes intestinal illness and might be linked to McDonald's salads, CNN reports.

Illinois is reporting 90 cases since mid-May. Iowa is reporting 15 cases since late June.

The cyclospora parasite causes intestinal illness as a result of consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms can begin a week or more after consuming the parasite. They include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The initial investigation indicates a link to consumption of McDonald's salads produced for McDonald's restaurants. Approximately one-fourth of Illinois cases reported eating salads from McDonald's in the days before they became ill," the health department said in a statement. The agency is asking that anyone who has eaten a McDonald's salad since mid-May and experienced diarrhea and fatigue to contact a health care provider to be tested and receive treatment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




