More than 100 Americans ill from parasite possibly linked to McDonald's salads

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Illinois and Iowa health departments in the United States are investigating outbreaks of a parasite that causes intestinal illness and might be linked to McDonald's salads, CNN reports.

Illinois is reporting 90 cases since mid-May. Iowa is reporting 15 cases since late June.

The cyclospora parasite causes intestinal illness as a result of consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms can begin a week or more after consuming the parasite. They include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The initial investigation indicates a link to consumption of McDonald's salads produced for McDonald's restaurants. Approximately one-fourth of Illinois cases reported eating salads from McDonald's in the days before they became ill," the health department said in a statement. The agency is asking that anyone who has eaten a McDonald's salad since mid-May and experienced diarrhea and fatigue to contact a health care provider to be tested and receive treatment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan