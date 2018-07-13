LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-18
LONDON, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.06% to $2057.00, copper price down by 0.05% to $6192.00, lead price down by 4.43% to $2159.00, nickel price up by 3.20% to $14175.00, tin price up by 0.88% to $19475.00, zinc price up by 0.82% to $2574.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
