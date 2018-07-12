There is no tangible change in EU’s policy towards Armenia - Prime Minister Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked about the assessment of foreign partners on the recent domestic political changes in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Summing up the results of his Belgium visit at a briefing with reporters at the Brussels airport, the PM said in general the international partners follow and are aware of what had happened in Armenia.

“During my all meetings I have stated that democracy is not a foreign political orientation for us, it’s a value system, and I hope that the EU perceives the situation as such. As democracy is a belief and a value system for us, I have no doubt that we will move forward the democratic reforms and will succeed”, PM Pashinyan said.

He stated that Armenia can more quickly implement these reforms by the support of international partners, but it will not be in the status of applier.

“Actually, we know what we need to do, and our partners should clarify their actions. After our revolution we have heard numerous welcoming statements from the EU, but there is no tangible change in the policy. The EU’s policy is the same, as it was 4 months ago, and we think that they either need to reduce the tone of their statements or significantly change their policy”, the Armenian PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan