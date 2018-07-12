Every day to talk about returning to Armenia: PM Pashinyan’s main call at meeting with Belgian- Armenian community

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. During his working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the St. Mary Magdalene Church, Armenpress correspondent reports from Brussels. The representatives of the Armenian community, as well as Armenians from different European countries gathered there.

The PM was welcomed by Archimandrite Zatik Avetikyan at the Church. He stated that they are happy to meet with PM Pashinyan in Brussels.

“We wish good luck to the process of ensuring the country’s welfare, development of our state. We witnessed a situation that launched months before and still continues, our people united and stood on the basis of political processes”, Archimandrite Zatik Avetikyan said.

PM Nikol Pashinyan talked about the main essence of the velvet, peaceful and democratic revolution that took place in Armenia. He said before the revolution many, who de jure had Armenian citizenship, didn’t de facto consider themselves as citizens of Armenia inside and outside the country.

“Our main achievement after the revolution was that regardless of having de jure a citizenship, person considers himself/herself proud and dignified citizen of Armenia. And I am authorized to apply to an Armenian being at each corner of the world – dear people, proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia. This is the main essence of this change, our and your homeland is yours, it is returned to the people. I want to highlight the most important change of the current political situation: our homeland is returned to the people, to each of you. Now our task is for each of us to take care of our homeland everyone in his/her place”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan