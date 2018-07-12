We hope the sides will have chance to discuss wide range of issues on NK conflict settlement – Russian MFA spox

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the issue of expanding the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and its impact on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, reports Armenpress.

Maria Zakharova said as a result of the summits directed for the settlement of the NK conflict, in particular, the Vienna and St. Petersburg 2016 summits, the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents discussed issues aimed at stabilization of the situation in the line of contact and creation of an atmosphere contributing to the peace process.

“For that purpose they agreed, in particular, to increase the number of international observers in the line of contact. This topic has been discussed during the next meetings of the sides, including at the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Krakow in early 2018, as a result of which they have reached a principled imagination on the number, deployment of additional observers and other issues relating to it”, she said.

However, Zakharova stated that there is no final decision yet on this matter.

“The first meetings of the ministers will take place soon, thereafter, we hope that meetings will be held during which the sides will be able to discuss a wide range of issues relating to the NK conflict settlement, including the topic of observers”, Maria Zakharova said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan