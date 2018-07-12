PM Pashinyan has informal, working meetings with leaders of several countries in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on July 12 had informal, working meetings with the leaders of several countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In particular, the Armenian PM met with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, Prime Minister of Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Slovak President Andrej Kiska and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During the meetings with these officials and the NATO chief, the Armenian PM discussed the development prospects of the bilateral and multilateral relations and various issues of bilateral interest.

The Canadian PM reaffirmed his participation in the 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan in autumn of this year and stated that he visited Armenia in 1988 together with his father and has good and positive memories linked with Armenia.

The Presidents of France and Ukraine, as well as the Greek PM invited Nikol Pashinyan to visit their countries. They attached importance to the expansion of bilateral cooperation with Armenia in several sectors and expressed confidence that effective partnership will be established with the new Armenian government.

The Italian PM highlighted the existence of historically firm friendly ties with Armenia and the further strengthening and development of these ties.

The Armenian PM and the NATO Secretary General discussed the Armenia-NATO cooperation process during the meeting.

