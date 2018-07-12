Armenia to continue engagement in NATO’s peace operation in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will continue contributing to the efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting of the heads of states and governments contributing to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, reports Armenpress.

“The peace process requires constructive approach and discussion of positions of all sides. Therefore, we need to unite the efforts of the international community to reach exclusively a peaceful settlement, which is very important for the European security in general.

Since 2010 Armenia contributed to the NATO’s actions on establishing peace in Afghanistan, also within the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and the Resolute Support mission. We appreciate the productive cooperation between Armenia and Germany, which, in my opinion, is one of the best and vivid examples of partnership between a NATO member and partner states”, PM Pashinyan said.

He stated that Armenia is ready to continue its engagement to the mission with up to 130 troops. “We have also expressed our readiness to participate in NATO’s sustainable partnership mission when it comes to replace the Sustainable support mission. Armenia will continue supporting the inclusive peace process led and participated by Afghanistan. I want to once again state that we will continue supporting the international efforts aimed at establishing comprehensive peace, prosperity and stability in friendly Afghanistan”, the PM noted.

