Any attempt to settle NK conflict through military means is an attack on democracy, says Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, like any other democratic country, reaffirms its commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting of the heads of states and governments contributing to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, reports Armenpress.

“Any attempt to settle this conflict through military means should be viewed as an attack on democracy, human rights and peace.

The recent ceasefire violation and provocation cases provoked by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh seriously question Baku’s commitment to the peace process.

We reaffirm the importance of the implementation of the previous agreements, in particular, those reached during the meetings in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva, which aim at creating favorable conditions for peace and making confidence-building measures”, PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan