Armenia’s healthcare ministry urges citizens to be vaccinated against measles before departing for Ukraine  

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. During the past week 1021 measles cases have been registered in Ukraine. The total number of cases surpassed 25.000, more than half of which, nearly 15.000, are children. 12 death cases have been recorded due to measles, 8 of which are children.

Armenia’s healthcare ministry issued a statement in this regard, calling on the citizens to take into account the current situation in Ukraine while organizing their summer holidays and to be vaccinated against measles, stating that vaccination is the only secure and effective measure to prevent this infection.

“Only timely and completely implemented vaccinations (at least 2 doses) can prevent measles and possible complications caused by it”, the statement says.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan