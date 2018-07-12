Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan receives Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s regional director

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia, Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Serzh Sargsyan, received regional director of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation Thomas Schrapel, Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, RPA faction MP Armen Ashotyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Welcoming the guest, Serzh Sargsyan stated that the German partisan foundations played an important role not only in Germany, but also in different countries of Europe, especially in contributing to the establishment of democratic political systems.

He expressed confidence that the experience of Konrad Adenauer Foundation will also be useful for the Republican Party of Armenia. Serzh Sargsyan said the RPA will continue its engagement both in the EPP and in all bilateral and multilateral international formats.

He also attached importance to the RPA reforms program which is being developed by the joint efforts of the Foundation and the Republican Party”, Ashotyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan