Armenia’s Security Council secretary arrives in Artsakh on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, has arrived in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, reports Armenpress.

Grigoryan visited the frontline together with the secretary of the Artsakh Security Council Vitali Balasanyan.

“We are discussing issues relating to the combat service together with the officers staff and soldiers. Providing army with armament is a priority, and we need to make all efforts for it. We aim at listening to the officer who conducts combat duty and revealing the real problems”, Grigoryan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan