You can expect EU’s support on path of implementing reforms: Donald Tusk to Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of the European Council Donald Tusk at the NATO headquarters, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan said the goal of the new Armenian government is to strengthen the victory of democracy, ensure rule of law in the country, the independence of judiciary, and that on this path Armenia’s attaches importance to the EU support and is ready for close cooperation with the Union.

Donald Tusk highlighted expanding the Armenia-EU partnership volumes and welcomed the recent national unity in Armenia. “I have always been the friend of Armenia. What happened in Armenia was unique, I would say, was very European. Your example was very promising and you can expect the EU’s support on the path of implementing the reforms”, Donald Tusk said.

During the meeting the officials also exchanged views on different issues aimed at developing the Armenia-EU ties. Touching upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian PM said Armenia is committed to the negotiation process being carried out under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and stated that any attempt to solve the conflict through military means will be an encroachment against the regional security, democracy and human rights. “Like any democratic country, Armenia strives for peace and does everything for ensuring regional security and stability”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan