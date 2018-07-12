Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Citizen drowned in Lake Sevan


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizen, born in 1987, has drowned in the Lake Sevan on July 12, the ministry of emergency situations said, reports Armenpress.

Rescuers were dispatched to the scene and recovered the body of the drowned citizen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration