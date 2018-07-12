Nikol Pashinyan, Jean-Claude Juncker discuss process and prospects of Armenia-EU ties in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the Armenia-EU relations prospects in the context of the recent democratic changes in Armenia. Jean-Claude Juncker said the peaceful and democratic nature of the Armenian developments encouraged them and expressed readiness to constantly assist the reforms process taking place in Armenia.

In his turn PM Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the assistance provided during the previous years and assured that the EU’s both institutional, financial and consulting support will be used more targeted. “The continuation of anti-corruption fight that is being carried out in Armenia for already two months is among the main priorities of our government”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan