Armenian Prime Minister meets EU’s top officials in Brussels
14:00, 12 July, 2018
BRUSSELS, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk, ARMENPRESS’s Araks Kasyan reports from Brussels, Belgium.
During the meetings the sides discussed issues related to deepening Armenia-EU relations and expansion of partnership.
The Armenian PM also had a casual hallway meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Later tonight Pashinyan will attend a reception with Belgian-Armenian businessmen, followed by a meeting with the local Armenian community at an Armenian Church.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
