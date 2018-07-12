Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Armenia’s Public Radio re-launches Georgian-language broadcasts


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Public Radio of Armenia is re-launching Georgian-language broadcasts after a two-year hiatus.

The PR department of the Public Radio said that the news will from now on be also available in Georgian in both audio and transcript versions on the website.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




