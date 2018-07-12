YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. A discussion involving ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan, Azdak daily editor Shahan Kandaharian, Ararat daily editor-in-chief Ani Yepremyan, Zartonk daily editor-in-chief Sevak Hakobyan and Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan took place on July 10 in the Armenian Embassy in Beirut.

Azdak, Ararat and Zartonk are Lebanese-Armenian daily newspapers based in Beirut.

The meeting focused on issues of print media of the Armenian Diaspora, cooperation with Armenia’s news media in terms of regular exchange of analytical and editorial articles.

Special attention was paid to the three Lebanese-Armenian daily newspapers as unique publications of the Armenian press of the Diaspora.

The necessary steps for expanding the circulation circles of the newspapers and involvement of young audience were discussed.

The sides attached importance to organizing a conference dedicated to agenda issues of the Armenian print media (daily newspapers).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan