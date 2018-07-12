Hallelujah! Showers to cool off sizzling heat in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Amid the sizzling summer heat, meteorologists have some good news.

According to forecasts, showers and thunderstorms are expected after midday from July 13 to July 16 in northern parts of the country, and in most parts on July 17. Hailstorms are also likely in individual areas.

Temperature will gradually drop by 6-8 degrees from July 13 to July 17.

Showers are possible in Yerevan also in the same period, while on July 17th rainfalls will definitely hit the capital, meteorologists said.

Temperatures in Armenia reach and even exceed 40 degrees Celsius these days.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan