Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Parliament takes 30-day vacation


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has taken a 30-day vacation, Speaker Ara Babloyan announced after today’s special sitting.

At today’s sitting, lawmakers adopted a bill granting amnesty to 150,000 drivers for unpaid fines and penalties, nullifying over 14 billion drams in obligations.

Lawmakers also passed several bills on amending certain laws.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration