Parliament takes 30-day vacation

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has taken a 30-day vacation, Speaker Ara Babloyan announced after today’s special sitting.

At today’s sitting, lawmakers adopted a bill granting amnesty to 150,000 drivers for unpaid fines and penalties, nullifying over 14 billion drams in obligations.

Lawmakers also passed several bills on amending certain laws.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan