Parliament adopts bill granting fine amnesty to 150,000 drivers for past 6 years

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted the bill on granting amnesty to drivers for certain fines and penalties accumulated over the years at second hearing today.

68 MPs voted in favor, 1 against and 2 abstained.

The law will cover 150,000 citizens, with nearly 14,000,000,000 drams in fines and obligations being nullified.

The 2012-2018 amnesty will not cover all types of violations, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan had told lawmakers earlier. He said that violations such as installing illegal police lights and sirens on cars, DUIs, or disobeying traffic police’s “pull over” orders will not be granted amnesty.

